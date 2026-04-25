Mike Burrows News: Strikes out eight in no-decision
Burrows didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Yankees after allowing two runs on five hits and three walks across five innings, striking out eight.
The eight punchouts were a season-high mark for Burrows, who has now recorded a 15:5 K:BB in 9.2 innings over his last two starts. Burrows has yet to record a quality start this season and has given up at least three earned runs in four of his six outings, so his performances have left a lot to be desired. The 26-year-old right-hander will carry a 6.25 ERA into his next start, which should come away at the Red Sox the upcoming weekend.
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