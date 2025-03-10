Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mike Burrows headshot

Mike Burrows News: Vying for roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Burrows has a chance to make the Pirates' roster out of spring training, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Burrows hasn't had overwhelming success this spring, allowing four earned runs with only a 4:3 K:BB across five innings. However, he remains in camp with the big-league club despite other of the team's top pitching prospects such as Bubba Chandler and Hunter Barco already being reassigned. If Burrows does make the roster, he'd likely begin in long relief, but he should be an option to make spot starts throughout the campaign.

Mike Burrows
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now