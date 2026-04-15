Mike Clevinger Injury: Injured at Triple-A

Clevinger is on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Indianapolis with an undisclosed injury, Jose Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Clevinger has been pitching in relief at Indianapolis, having allowed five runs with a 9:5 K:BB across 8.2 innings. It's unclear how long he might be sidelined, but the 35-year-old will not be an option for the Pirates for at least the next week.