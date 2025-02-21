Mike Clevinger Injury: Under consideration for relief role

The White Sox are considering using Clevinger (neck) in a late-inning relief role, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It's just one of the roles the team is mulling, as it first wants to see what Clevinger looks like in camp after the hurler was inked to a minor-league contract Thursday. More than 90 percent of Clevinger's 156 career appearances in the majors have come as a starter, but he's had injury difficulties in recent years -- including being limited to just four starts in 2024 due to neck and elbow issues -- so it's possible a bullpen role gives him a better chance to stay healthy. The White Sox do have an opening at closer, but we're a long way from Clevinger being a real candidate for that spot. The 34-year-old had neck surgery last July and it's not clear whether he'll have any restrictions this spring.