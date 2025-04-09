Mike Clevinger News: Command issues continue

Clevinger (0-2) was stuck with the loss Tuesday against the Guardians after allowing a run on one hit and three walks in just a third of an inning.

Clevinger came in to relieve Tyler Gilbert with two outs in the eighth and got to the ninth unscathed. The Guardians opened up with an infield single and Clevinger proceeded to eventually walk in the winning run after issuing three consecutive free passes. He now has walked five batters and picked up two outs in his last two appearances and likely will find himself in some lower leverage situations in the near future.