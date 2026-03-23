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Mike Clevinger News: Headed to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 6:04am

The Pirates reassigned Clevinger to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

He was in camp as a non-roster invitee and logged a 5.02 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB in 14.1 innings this spring. Jose Urquidy beat out Clevinger for the final long-relief spot in the Pirates' Opening Day bullpen.

Mike Clevinger
Pittsburgh Pirates
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