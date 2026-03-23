Mike Clevinger News: Headed to Triple-A
The Pirates reassigned Clevinger to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
He was in camp as a non-roster invitee and logged a 5.02 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB in 14.1 innings this spring. Jose Urquidy beat out Clevinger for the final long-relief spot in the Pirates' Opening Day bullpen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Clevinger See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Clevinger See More