Mike Clevinger News: Headed to Triple-A

The Pirates reassigned Clevinger to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

He was in camp as a non-roster invitee and logged a 5.02 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB in 14.1 innings this spring. Jose Urquidy beat out Clevinger for the final long-relief spot in the Pirates' Opening Day bullpen.