Mike Clevinger News: Making push for roster spot

Clevinger threw 3.0 scoreless innings while allowing one hit to go along with three strikeouts and two walks in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

Clevinger joined the Pirates in February on a non-roster deal, but he appears to have a legitimate chance to make the roster as either the fifth starter or a long reliever. He reports being fully healthy, per Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and touched 97 mph in his first spring outing Feb. 25. Adding in Monday's outing, Clevinger has thrown five scoreless innings, though he's managed only a 4:4 K:BB.