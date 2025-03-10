Mike Clevinger News: Strikes out two in spring debut

Clevinger (neck) struck out two batters over a perfect inning of relief Sunday in the White Sox's 1-0 loss to the Guardians in Cactus League play.

Clevinger re-signed with the White Sox on a minor-league deal Feb. 21, but he didn't make his spring debut until Sunday while he completed his recovery from the disc replacement surgery he required for his neck back on Aug. 1. The 34-year-old righty retired the side in efficient fashion Sunday, needing just 11 pitches to complete a 1-2-3 inning. Clevinger has worked almost exclusively as a starter over parts of eight seasons in the big leagues, but he'll be vying for a late-inning relief role with Chicago while the organization prioritizes younger arms in the rotation.