Mike Paredes News: Receives call to big leagues

The Twins selected Paredes' contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday.

Paredes has mostly operated as a starter for St. Paul with 10 starts in 13 appearances this season, and he could step into Minnesota's open rotation spot if he's not needed in long relief the next few days. The 25-year-old turned in a 4.44 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 54:9 K:BB across 48.2 innings at Triple-A.