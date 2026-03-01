Mike Sirota headshot

Mike Sirota News: Goes deep in first spring at-bat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Sirota (knee) swatted a solo home run in his only at-bat during Saturday's Cactus League loss to Texas.

Sirota entered as a pinch runner in the sixth inning and remained in the game in right field. He got one plate appearance and took full advantage of the opportunity, belting a solo homer to left field in the eighth frame. Sirota ended last season on the minor-league 60-day IL due to a knee injury, but he appears to be past the issue. The 22-year-old is one of the Dodgers' top prospects after posting a .333/.452/.616 slash line with 13 homers, 54 RBI, 48 runs, five stolen bases and a 48:59 BB:K over 59 games between Single-A Rancho Cucamonga and High-A Great Lakes last year. He figures to progress to the upper levels of the minors this season and, with continued success, could be a fixture on the big-league squad as soon as 2027.

Mike Sirota
Los Angeles Dodgers
