Mike Tauchman headshot

Mike Tauchman Injury: Battling hamstring tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Tauchman injured his right hamstring during Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Tauchman came up limping after rounding third base in the ninth inning, and he was thrown out at home plate to end the game. The White Sox haven't provided any details on the severity of his injury yet, though the 34-year-old seemed to be in quite a bit of pain immediately after the incident.

Mike Tauchman
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
