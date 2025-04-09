Mike Tauchman Injury: Battling hamstring tightness
Tauchman injured his right hamstring during Wednesday's game against the Guardians.
Tauchman came up limping after rounding third base in the ninth inning, and he was thrown out at home plate to end the game. The White Sox haven't provided any details on the severity of his injury yet, though the 34-year-old seemed to be in quite a bit of pain immediately after the incident.
