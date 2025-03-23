Mike Tauchman Injury: Dealing with hamstring issue
Tauchman out of Sunday's spring lineup due to a hamstring injury and could begin the season on the injured list, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
It's unclear when Tauchman sustained the injury, but he was struggling in camp with a .652 OPS in 34 plate appearances. Assuming the 34-year-old is unavailable to begin the season, Austin Slater is likely to see more run in right field for the White Sox.
