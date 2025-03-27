Mike Tauchman Injury: Goes on IL

The White Sox placed Tauchman (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

As anticipated, Tauchman will open the season on the IL after a right hamstring strain prevented him from playing in any Cactus League games after March 17. According to MLB.com, the White Sox are acting conservatively by holding Tauchman out to begin the season, so he could be activated when first eligible April 4. While Tauchman is out, Austin Slater is likely to receive more opportunities in right field.