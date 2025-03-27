Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mike Tauchman headshot

Mike Tauchman Injury: Goes on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

The White Sox placed Tauchman (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

As anticipated, Tauchman will open the season on the IL after a right hamstring strain prevented him from playing in any Cactus League games after March 17. According to MLB.com, the White Sox are acting conservatively by holding Tauchman out to begin the season, so he could be activated when first eligible April 4. While Tauchman is out, Austin Slater is likely to receive more opportunities in right field.

Mike Tauchman
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now