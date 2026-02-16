Mike Tauchman Injury: Inks NRI deal with Mets
The Mets signed Tauchman (knee) to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic report.
Top prospect Carson Benge enters spring training seemingly in the driver's seat for the Mets' right-field job, but Tauchman will provide additional competition and depth. The 35-year-old slashed .263/.356/.400 with nine home runs over 93 contests last season with the White Sox. Tauchman's season ended in late September due to a torn meniscus in his right knee, and it's unclear whether he will have any restrictions at the outset of camp.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Tauchman See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target17 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends146 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target149 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target156 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
DFS MLB: Draftings Plays and Strategies for Wednesday, September 10159 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Tauchman See More