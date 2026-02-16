Mike Tauchman headshot

Mike Tauchman Injury: Inks NRI deal with Mets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

The Mets signed Tauchman (knee) to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic report.

Top prospect Carson Benge enters spring training seemingly in the driver's seat for the Mets' right-field job, but Tauchman will provide additional competition and depth. The 35-year-old slashed .263/.356/.400 with nine home runs over 93 contests last season with the White Sox. Tauchman's season ended in late September due to a torn meniscus in his right knee, and it's unclear whether he will have any restrictions at the outset of camp.

