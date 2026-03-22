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Mike Tauchman Injury: Needs surgery for torn meniscus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Tauchman was diagnosed Sunday with a torn meniscus in his left knee and will require surgery, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The Mets haven't announced whether Tauchman will require a meniscectomy/meniscus trim or a full meniscus repair, but either way, the veteran outfielder won't be part of the Opening Day roster and will likely miss at least the first month of the upcoming season. Despite attending spring training as a non-roster invitee, Tauchman appeared to have a strong chance at breaking camp with the big club as a fourth outfielder after posting an .819 OPS over 35 plate appearances in Grapefruit League. Once he's fully recovered from surgery, Tauchman is expected to head to Triple-A Syracuse.

Mike Tauchman
New York Mets
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