Mike Tauchman Injury: Slated for MRI
Tauchman was removed from Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros with a left knee injury, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.
Tauchman seemingly injured himself while running out of the batter's box in the third inning. He attempted to play through it but was still visibly bothered by his knee until he was removed in the fifth. The 35-year-old non-roster invitee had been in the running to grab a spot on the Mets' bench, but he now may be in jeopardy of beginning the year on the injured list.
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