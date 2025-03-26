Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mike Tauchman headshot

Mike Tauchman Injury: Ticketed for IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

White Sox general manager Chris Getz confirmed Wednesday that Tauchman (hamstring) will open the season on the injured list, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Tauchman struggled to a .194/.265/.387 slash line over 11 Cactus League games before sustaining a hamstring injury late last week that will prevent him from breaking camp with the big club. The severity of Tauchman's hamstring injury isn't yet known, but he won't be eligible to make his season debut until April 4 once he's formally placed on the IL.

Mike Tauchman
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now