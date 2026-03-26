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Mike Tauchman Injury: Undergoes surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Tauchman underwent surgery Thursday to repair the torn meniscus in his left knee, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Tauchman is expected to miss the first six weeks of the season while he recovers from his operation. He'll report to Triple-A Syracuse once he's healthy but could be bumped up to Queens during the season if Carson Benge struggles during his first season in the bigs.

Mike Tauchman
New York Mets
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