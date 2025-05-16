Mike Tauchman Injury: Won't return this weekend

The White Sox do not plan to activate Tauchman (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list this weekend, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Tauchman has played four rehab games with Triple-A Charlotte, but the White Sox want to give him more time since he's coming back from a second right hamstring strain. He could be back sometime during the team's homestand next week. Once activated, Tauchman should serve as Chicago's regular right fielder against right-handed pitching.