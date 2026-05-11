Mike Tauchman Injury: Yet to resume baseball activities
Tauchman (knee) is still rehabbing at the Mets' spring training complex and has yet to resume baseball activities, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.
New York could use a boost to its struggling offense, but it doesn't look like Tauchman will be a potential solution any time soon after undergoing knee surgery in late March. He was originally given a six-week recovery timeline, but the 35-year-old outfielder may not be back in the lineup for Triple-A Syracuse until June.
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