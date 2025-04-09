Mike Tauchman News: Logs three hits Wednesday

Tauchman went 3-for-4 in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Guardians.

Tauchman was responsible for three of the White Sox's eight hits Wednesday, all of which were singles, but he appeared to injure himself while rounding third base in the ninth inning and was tagged out by Austin Hedges for the final out. Tauchman has played in three games since being activated from the 10-day injured list Sunday and has gone 4-for-10 with two walks and one run scored, but he could be facing another multi-game absence after aggravating a right hamstring injury that he initially suffered in mid-March.