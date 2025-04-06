Fantasy Baseball
Mike Tauchman headshot

Mike Tauchman News: Reinstated, starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

The White Sox activated Tauchman (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list, and he's starting in right field and batting leadoff Sunday against the Tigers.

Tauchman suffered the hamstring injury late in spring training and opened the campaign on the injured list, but he's ready to join Chicago after missing just over a week of the season. The veteran outfield had a .248/.357/.366 slash line in 109 games with the Cubs last season and should be a lineup regular against right-handed starters for the White Sox.

