Mike Tauchman News: Smacks first homer
Tauchman went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run, a walk and two runs scored Saturday against the Rangers.
Tauchman made his second straight start since being activated from the injured list with a hamstring injury. He's hit second on each occasion and managed his first home run of the season Saturday evening. Tauchman should be in a strong-side platoon role in right field and will look to get on track after missing nearly the entire first two months of the season with a recurring hamstring issue.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now