Mike Tauchman News: Struggling with ChiSox
Tauchman has gone 3-for-23 with nine strikeouts in Cactus League action.
Tauchman is projected to be the White Sox's primary right fielder, but he's had a dismal spring. He's been productive across the last two seasons with the Cubs, but given that he's 34 and on a rebuilding roster, he'll likely need to perform early in the regular season to maintain steady plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now