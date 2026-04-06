Mike Trout Injury: Absent from Monday's lineup

Trout (hand) is not in the lineup for Monday's contest against Atlanta, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Trout had to leave Sunday's game versus the Mariners after being hit on the left hand by a pitch. X-rays came back negative, but Trout will get a day of rest as he deals with some residual soreness. Bryce Teodosio will grab a start in center field for the Halos.