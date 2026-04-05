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Mike Trout Injury: Avoids structural damage after HBP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 7:28am

X-rays on Trout's left hand came back negative after he exited Sunday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Mariners, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Trout left the contest in the bottom of the eighth inning after taking a fastball off his left hand, but he appears to have avoided a major injury. Manager Kurt Suzuki described the injury as a contusion after the game, noting that the outfielder is considered day-to-day moving forward. The Angels will kick off a three-game home series versus Atlanta on Monday.

Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels
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