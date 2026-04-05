Mike Trout Injury: Avoids the worst
Trout (hand) underwent X-rays, which came back negative, following Sunday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Mariners, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Trout left the contest in the bottom of the eighth inning after taking a fastball off his left hand, but he appears to have avoided a major injury. Manager Kurt Suzuki described the injury as a contusion after the game, stating that the outfielder is considered day-to-day moving forward.
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