Mike Trout Injury: Exits early after HBP
Trout (hand) exited Sunday's contest against the Mariners in the eighth inning after being hit by a pitch, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Trout was forced to leave the game after he took a 94.2 mph fastball off his left hand from relief pitcher Casey Legumina in the bottom of the eighth. The outfielder tried to stay in the contest, but after a meeting with the training staff, he was unable to continue, and Oswald Peraza entered the game to run in his place. More information on Trout's status will likely be provided in the near future.
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