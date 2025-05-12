Mike Trout Injury: Might run on Alter G treadmill
Trout (knee) said that he is "maybe" running on an anti-gravity treadmill Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Trout has been ramping up other baseball activities lately and a running progression appears imminent. There is no timetable for the outfielder's return from the 10-day injured list, but he's making progress as he works his way back from a bone bruise in his left knee.
