Mike Trout Injury: Working on plan to stay healthy

Trout (knee) will meet with Angels manager Ron Washington and GM Perry Minasian to discuss ways to maintain the star outfielder's health, including by having him log more time in the corner outfield and at DH, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Trout has had trouble staying healthy in recent campaigns, as he's played in over 82 games just once since 2019. Last year, he tore the meniscus in his left knee in late April, and then suffered the same injury while attempting to rehab in the minors. The knee issues limited Trout to 29 games last year, though he was productive before getting hurt, slamming 10 home runs and stealing six bases. Trout's work on defense has been limited exclusively to center field since 2014, but he played some in both left field and right field earlier in his career, and it appears he'll log time in those corner outfield spots -- as well as at DH -- during the coming campaign as the Angels look to keep arguably their most important hitter healthy.