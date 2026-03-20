Mike Trout Injury: X-rays on hand negative
Trout had precautionary X-rays come back negative after being hit-by a pitch during Friday's spring game against the White Sox, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The veteran outfielder was plunked in his first plate appearance and stayed in to run the bases, but he was then pulled from the game and sent for imaging. Trout avoided a fracture, so his availability for Opening Day next week shouldn't be affected by the injury.
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