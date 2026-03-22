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Mike Trout News: Back in action Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Trout (hand) is starting in center field and batting second in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, Jack Janes of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Trout departed Friday's spring contest after being hit by a pitch on the hand, but he had X-rays come back negative and is rejoining the lineup after getting one day off. The 34-year-old is coming off a 2024 campaign that saw him total 26 homers with a .232/.359/.439 slash line in 130 games, which was his largest workload since 2019.

Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels
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