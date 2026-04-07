Mike Trout headshot

Mike Trout News: Back in lineup Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Trout (hand) will start in center field and bat second Tuesday against Atlanta.

Trout took a day off Monday to recover after getting hit on the hand by a pitch Sunday, but he's now feeling well enough to return to the starting nine. The 34-year-old has gone just 1-for-20 with nine strikeouts over his last six games, but he still owns an .859 OPS for the season.

Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Trout See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Trout See More
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Oblique Strain Sidelines Betts
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Oblique Strain Sidelines Betts
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
MLB
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
Author Image
Jason Collette
7 days ago
MLB Barometer: Making Sense of Opening Weekend
MLB
MLB Barometer: Making Sense of Opening Weekend
Author Image
Dan Marcus
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago