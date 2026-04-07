Mike Trout News: Back in lineup Tuesday
Trout (hand) will start in center field and bat second Tuesday against Atlanta.
Trout took a day off Monday to recover after getting hit on the hand by a pitch Sunday, but he's now feeling well enough to return to the starting nine. The 34-year-old has gone just 1-for-20 with nine strikeouts over his last six games, but he still owns an .859 OPS for the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Trout See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Oblique Strain Sidelines BettsYesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts7 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Making Sense of Opening Weekend8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Trout See More