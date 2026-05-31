Mike Trout News: Bashes 14th homer Saturday
Trout went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and three total runs scored in a 14-3 rout of the Rays on Saturday.
Trout notched the Angels' first hit with a single in the first inning and eventually came around to score on a Wade Meckler grand slam. The future Hall of Fame outfielder added a homer of his own in the fifth, crushing a solo shot to left field. Trout has reached base safely in 11 straight games, posting a 1.101 OPS with three homers, eight RBI and a whopping 15 walks over that stretch. On the season, Trout leads MLB with 56 walks while adding 14 homers, 31 RBI, five stolen bases and a .241/.412/.498 slash line.
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