Mike Trout News: Blasts spring homer

Trout went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday in a Cactus League contest against Cincinnati.

Trout batted leadoff as the Angels' designated hitter and put his team on the board with a solo shot to left field in the third inning. Injuries limited the future Hall of Famer to a career-low 126 plate appearances last season, but he appears healthy this spring and has reached base in three of his five plate appearances so far. A healthy Trout would go a long way toward the Angels improving upon the 99-loss campaign they endured last year.