Mike Trout News: Continues power surge Tuesday
Trout went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a 7-1 victory over the Yankees on Tuesday.
Trout put the Angels on the board with a solo shot to center field in the first inning that was immediately followed by long balls from Jo Adell and Jorge Soler. The homer was Trout's fifth of the campaign and third over his past two games. The veteran slugger's home runs have come in bunches this season -- he went deep in each of his first two games of the campaign, then went 13 games without a homer before belting the trio of long balls over Monday and Tuesday.
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