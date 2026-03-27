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Mike Trout News: Drives offense in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Trout went 1-for-2 with a home run, three walks and a stolen base in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Astros.

Trout snapped a scoreless tie in the seventh inning with a solo shot off AJ Blubaugh, the decisive blow in Anaheim's shutout victory. It's a strong start to the year for Trout, who slashed .232/.359/.439 with 26 homers and just two steals across 130 games in 2025.

Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels
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