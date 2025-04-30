Fantasy Baseball
Mike Trout headshot

Mike Trout News: Exits Wednesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2025 at 3:33pm

Trout was removed in the fourth inning of Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Jo Adell pinch hit for Trout in the fourth inning, and an update on the latter's removal should be provided by the Angels during or shortly after the conclusion of Wednesday's game. Trout has begun the season slashing .173/.261/.462 with two stolen bases, 14 runs scored, nine home runs and 18 RBI over 119 plate appearances.

Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
