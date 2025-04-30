Mike Trout News: Exits Wednesday's game

Trout was removed in the fourth inning of Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Jo Adell pinch hit for Trout in the fourth inning, and an update on the latter's removal should be provided by the Angels during or shortly after the conclusion of Wednesday's game. Trout has begun the season slashing .173/.261/.462 with two stolen bases, 14 runs scored, nine home runs and 18 RBI over 119 plate appearances.