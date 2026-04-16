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Mike Trout News: Fourth straight day with homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Trout went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, three walks and three runs scored in Thursday's 11-4 win against the Yankees.

Trout continued to dominate New York pitching, launching his seventh homer of the season -- and fifth of the four-game series -- while also drawing three walks, including an intentional pass that showed the Yankees' respect for his power. After a brief slowdown to begin April, Trout has caught fire again, going 9-for-23 with 12 RBI, 11 runs scored and six walks over his last six games. Following three injury-plagued and underwhelming seasons, the 34-year-old is showing strong signs of returning to his elite form, with early production suggesting a potential return to 30-plus home run territory.

Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels
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