Mike Trout News: Goes deep again Friday

Trout went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Houston on Friday.

Trout plated the Angels' first run with a solo shot to left field in the fourth inning. It was the star outfielder's third homer in his past two games, and the long ball extended his on-base streak to nine games. While Trout's batting average still sits at a modest .208 through 59 plate appearances, he's been plenty productive with six home runs, 12 RBI and nine runs scored while registering an 8:9 BB:K.