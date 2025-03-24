Mike Trout News: Goes deep for third time in spring
Trout went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Monday in a 5-4 exhibition win against the Dodgers.
Trout bashed a ball to left-center field in the sixth inning for his third homer of the spring. The veteran outfielder has hit the ball well during the exhibition slate, slashing .297/.469/.595 over 49 plate appearances. Most importantly, Trout appears healthy after playing in only 29 games last season due to a knee injury. He's moving to right field this season in an attempt to help him avoid getting hurt, and if Trout does manage to stay relatively injury-free this year, he could be a steal for fantasy managers who have invested in him despite the fact he has logged over 100 games just once since 2019.
