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Mike Trout News: Goes yard in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Trout went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 11-9 extra-inning loss to the Royals.

Trout gave the Angels a fast start with his first-inning blast. The veteran outfielder has cooled off a bit after his power binge in the middle of April -- he's now gone 10 games without a multi-hit effort. While he's batting just .232 on the year, he has a .960 OPS, nine long balls, 20 RBI, 26 runs scored, four stolen bases and four doubles across 28 contests this season. The biggest question with Trout is durability, but he has been in near-vintage form over the first month of 2026.

Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels
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