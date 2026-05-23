Mike Trout News: Hits early homer in win
Trout went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
Trout set the tone early with a first-inning blast, and the Angels never trailed in this contest. The outfielder has gone 6-for-24 (.250) with two homers, four RBI and six walks over his last seven games. For the season, Trout is batting just .239, but he has an .897 OPS, 13 homers, 27 RBI, 39 runs scored, five stolen bases and eight doubles over 52 contests. His power pace would put him on track to challenge for 40 homers if he manages to stay healthy for the full season.
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