Mike Trout News: Homers again Friday
Trout went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 8-6 loss to the Guardians.
The three-time AL MVP launched his first homer of the season Wednesday and went deep again Friday in the bottom of the first inning. The power surge is a welcome sight from Trout, but he has yet to fully get on track, going 4-for-25 through seven games. Trout has at least provided some run production with six RBI in the past four contests.
