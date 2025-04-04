Mike Trout News: Homers again Friday

Trout went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 8-6 loss to the Guardians.

The three-time AL MVP launched his first homer of the season Wednesday and went deep again Friday in the bottom of the first inning. The power surge is a welcome sight from Trout, but he has yet to fully get on track, going 4-for-25 through seven games. Trout has at least provided some run production with six RBI in the past four contests.