Mike Trout News: Homers, swipes bag Wednesday
Trout went 1-for-3 with a home run, an additional run, two walks and a stolen base in a 7-3 win against Toronto on Wednesday.
Trout provided a big boost to the Angels offense and a nice line for fantasy managers with a fifth-inning homer and a seventh-inning stolen base. The veteran outfielder extended his on-base streak to 13 games, and he's slashing .283/.450/.739 with six homers, 14 RBI, 16 runs, two thefts and a 14:8 BB:K during that span. With eight homers and four steals through 25 contests, Trout is providing ample value for fantasy managers who took him in drafts with the hope that he could stay healthy.
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