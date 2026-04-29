Mike Trout News: Launches homer No. 10
Trout went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the White Sox.
Trout took Erick Fedde deep in the fourth inning to get the Angels on the board. The future Hall of Famer is up to 10 homers on the season, tied for fourth in the American League with Ben Rice behind Aaron Judge (12), Munetaka Murakami (12) and Yordan Alvarez (11), and through 31 games Trout is slashing .248/.431/.569 with five steals, 21 RBI and 27 runs.
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