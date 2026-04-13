Mike Trout News: Launches pair of homers
Trout went 2-for-5 with two home runs, five RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 11-10 loss to the Yankees.
Trout was quiet through his first three at-bats before launching a 421-foot three-run homer in the sixth inning and adding a two-run shot two innings later. The long balls were his third and fourth of the season after he had gone homerless since going deep in each of the first two games of the season, and the performance marked the 31st multi-homer game of his career. Even with the recent drought, Trout continues to produce in multiple categories, now slashing .224/.400/.483 with 12 RBI, 16 runs scored and two stolen bases across 75 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Trout See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Oblique Strain Sidelines Betts7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts13 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Making Sense of Opening Weekend14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Trout See More