Mike Trout News: Launches two homers in loss

Trout went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs during Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Giants.

The 33-year-old delivered the 28th two-homer game of his career, but that was the only offense the Halos could muster Saturday. Trout entered the contest in the midst of a 1-for-18 slump and is still batting just .189 through 20 games, but his power has been on full display early this year with eight long balls and 16 RBI.