Mike Trout News: Leaves yard again Friday
Trout went 3-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 6-2 win over the Astros.
The 34-year-old is looking rejuvenated to begin 2026, joining Chili Davis, Tim Salmon, Brian Downing and Joe Rudi as only the Angels in franchise history to hit homers in the first two games of a season. Trout was able to play 130 games last year and handle 555 plate appearances, his largest workload since 2019, so the Halos may have finally figured out the best way to keep the long-time face of the franchise healthy and productive. So far this season, he's gone 4-for-6 with two solo shots, a steal, and a 4:1 BB:K.
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