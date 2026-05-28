Mike Trout News: Plates two runs in victory
Trout went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two walks, one run and two RBI in Thursday's 7-1 win against the Tigers.
Trout was a force for the Angels' offense Thursday, reaching base four times. He gave his team a final bit of a breathing room with a two-run double in the ninth inning to cap the scoring in the contest. Trout continues to exhibit patience at the plate -- he's walked multiple times in four of his past nine games and has recorded an 11:6 BB:K over that span. The veteran outfielder's .892 OPS through 56 contests is on pace for his highest mark since 2022.
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